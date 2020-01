Bank of Finland Museum programme for spring 2020: monetary policy strategy, economic forecast and China’s economy

The Bank of Finland Museum programme for spring 2020 focuses on re-evaluation of monetary policy strategy, digitalisation of money and payments, and the economic outlook.

Through public events, the Bank of Finland promotes citizens’ financial literacy and knowledge of the financial markets. The events also aim to increase dialogue with the public.

The events are open to all and are free of charge. They are held on the premises of the Bank of Finland Museum at Snellmaninkatu 2, Helsinki. As a rule, the events start at 17.00 and are held in Finnish, unless otherwise specified.



Tuesday 4 February

Talking about monetary policy – Why is the ECB reviewing its strategy?

Olli Rehn, Governor, Bank of Finland

Tuesday 25 February

Money and the economy in 2020

Lauri Kajanoja, Adviser to the Board, Bank of Finland

Tuesday 10 March

Digitalisation and basic banking services in transformation

Armida Rantanen, Legal Adviser, Financial Supervisory Authority

Tuesday 24 March

Global economy 2020: China’s decade?

Riikka Nuutilainen, Senior Economist, Bank of Finland

Tuesday 31 March

Payments are changing – What does the central bank think?

Jussi Terho, Head of Division, Bank of Finland

Tuesday 7 April

Finland’s long-term economic growth - The nation’s path from poverty to prosperity

Arto Kokkinen, Senior Economist, Bank of Finland

Tuesday 21 April

What information should be disclosed about investment products in sustainable finance projects?

Nina Männynmäki, Market Supervisor, Financial Supervisory Authority

Tuesday 5 May

How stable is Finland’s financial system?

Paavo Miettinen, Head of Division, presents the latest stability assessment

Tuesday 26 May

Euribor revamped – reference rates changing

Niko Herrala, Head of Division, Bank of Finland

Tuesday 9 June

Forecast for the Finnish economy

Meri Obstbaum, Head of Forecasting, presents the Bank of Finland’s latest forecast for the Finnish economy

