BlackRockin uusiutuvaan energiaan sijoittavan rahastosarjan kolmas rahasto Global Renewable Power Fund III -rahasto ylitti selvästi alkuperäisen tavoitteensa. Se on rahastosarjan suurin rahasto mutta myös maailman suurin itsenäinen ilmastoinfrastruktuuriin sijoittava rahasto[1].

HELSINKI 8.4.2021 – BlackRock Real Assets keräsi 4,8 miljardin dollarin sijoitukset Global Renewable Power Fund III -rahastoon (GRP III). Rahastoon on sitoutunut sijoittamaan yli 100 institutionaalista sijoittajaa, joihin lukeutuu johtavia yksityisiä ja julkisia eläkerahastoja, vakuutusyhtiöitä, säätiöitä ja family office -yhtiöitä 18 eri maasta eri puolilta maailmaa.

GRP III on BlackRockin Global Renewable Power -rahastosarjan kolmas rahasto, ja viides kaikista BlackRockin ilmastoinfrastruktuuriin globaalisti sijoittavista rahastoista, jotka sijoittavat pääasiassa uusiutuvan energian tuotantoon Amerikoissa, Euroopassa ja Aasiassa. GRP III -rahaston tavoittelee houkuttelevaa riskikorjattua tuottoa sekä mitattavia positiivisia ympäristö- ja sosiaalisia vaikutuksia sijoittamalla laajasti uusiutuvan energian ja sitä tukevaan infrastruktuuriin ympäri maailmaa, kuten energian varastointiin ja jakeluun sekä sähköistettyyn liikenteeseen. Rahaston sijoitusmahdollisuudet heijastavat uusiutuvan energian kehittyviä markkinoita ja sijoittajien kasvavaa kiinnostusta sijoituskohteisiin, jotka tukevat siirtymää kohti vähähiilistä taloutta.

Rahasto on aloittanut varojen sijoittamisen ja on jo sijoittanut kolmeen kohteeseen Euroopassa, Aasiassa ja Pohjois-Amerikassa. Sijoitukset on tehty tuulivoimaan Euroopassa, aurinkoenergiaan Aasiassa ja hajautettuun aurinkoenergian tuotantoon Yhdysvalloissa. Jokaisella kohteella on tärkeä rooli kunkin alueen siirtymisessä kohti nollapäästötaloutta. GRP III -rahastoa edelsivät vuonna 2012 perustettu GRP I- ja vuonna 2016 perustettu GRP II -rahasto, jotka on merkitty täyteen.

David Giordano, Global Head of BlackRock Renewable Power, sanoo: “Olemme erittäin tyytyväisiä rahaston varojenkeruun onnistumiseen, mikä on osoitus uusiutuvan energian sijoituskohteiden vahvasta globaalista kysynnästä ja tiimimme kyvystä rakentaa asiakkaiden vastuullisuus- ja rahoitustavoitteisiin vastaavia kestäviä sijoitussalkkuja. Hankkimalla, rakentamalla ja optimoimalla sijoituskohteita läpi niiden elinkaaren uskomme uusiutuvan energian pystyvän tarjoamaan sijoittajille houkuttelevaa riskikorjattua tuottoa ja tasaisia kassavirtatuloja, joiden korrelaatio suhdannevaihteluihin on vähäinen."

Jim Barry, Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock Alternative Investors and Global Head of BlackRock Real Assets, sanoo: “GRP III -rahasto sijoittaa tulevaisuuden vastuulliseen infrastruktuuriin. Kun maailma pyrkii kohti hiilidioksidin nollapäästötasoa vuoteen 2050 mennessä, siirtymällä on dramaattisia vaikutuksia pörssilistattujen osakkeiden lisäksi yksityisiin markkinoihin, mikä luo merkittäviä mahdollisuuksia etujoukoissa oleville sijoittajille. BlackRock on sitoutunut lisäämään vastuullisten tuotteiden tarjoomaansa yksityisillä markkinoilla kaikissa omaisuusluokissa, mukaan lukien ilmastoinfrastruktuuri”

BlackRockin Global Renewable Power -rahastot ovat sijoittaneet yli 250 tuuli- ja aurinkoenergiakohteeseen 13 maassa neljällä mantereella. Global Renewable Power -tiimiin kuuluu 54 ammattilaista, joilla on keskimäärin yli 20 vuoden kokemus sijoittamisesta ja teknologiasta. Tiimi hallinnoi yli 9 miljardin dollarin asiakasvaroja. Sijoituksissa painotetaan globaalisti hajautettuja salkkuja, mitattavia ilmastovaikutuksia ja sijoituskohteiden erilaisuutta.

BlackRockin sijoitusnäkemyksen mukaan vastuullisuuden nivominen osaksi sijoittamista voi auttaa sijoittajia rakentamaan kestävämpiä sijoitussalkkuja ja saavuttamaan parempaa riskikorjattua tuottoa pitkällä aikavälillä. GRP III -rahasto täyttää EU:n asetuksen kestävyyteen liittyvien tietojen antamisesta rahoitussektorilla2 (SFDR) artiklan 9 tiukimmat vaatimukset. Asiakkaidensa varainhoitajana BlackRock on sitoutunut auttamaan asiakkaitaan navigoimaan siirtymisessä kohti nollapäästötaloutta, jossa hiilidioksidia ei tuoteta enempää kuin sitä poistetaan ilmakehästä. Osana sitoumustaan BlackRockin tavoitteena on tarjota asiakkaille täysi valikoima ilmastonäkökulman huomioivia sijoitusvaihtoehtoja kaikissa omaisuusluokissa ja maantieteellisillä alueilla mukaan lukien strategiat, jotka etsivät mahdollisuuksia ilmastoinnovaatioista.

1Lähde: BlackRock, maaliskuu 2021. Koko hallinnoitavien varojen mukaan.

2 Ollakseen artiklan 9 mukaisia BlackRockin sijoitustuotteiden on täytettävä seuraavat kriteerit:

• Strategian on suuntauduttava vastuullisiin sijoituksiin ja ilmoitettava tämä selvästi tuotteen sijoitustavoitteissa ja toimintatavoissa.

• Kaikkien sijoitusten on noudatettava ei merkittävää haittaa -periaatetta.

• Kaikkien sijoitusten on noudatettava hyvän hallintotavan standardeja.

BlackRock

BlackRockin tarkoituksena on auttaa yhä useampia ihmisiä saavuttamaan taloudellista hyvinvointia. Sijoittajien varainhoitajana ja johtavana teknisten finanssiratkaisujen tarjoajana teemme sijoittamisesta yhä helpompaa ja edullisempaa ja autamme näin miljoonia ihmisiä kerryttämään säästöjä, joista he hyötyvät koko elämänsä ajan. Lisätietoja www.blackrock.com

BlackRock Real Assets

Maailman dynaamisilla ja monitahoisilla sijoitusmarkkinoilla BlackRock Real Assets auttaa asiakkaita sijoittamaan reaaliomaisuuteen, mikä voi auttaa heitä saavuttamaan sijoitustavoitteensa. Tarjoamme asiakkaille kattavan valikoiman huolella määritettyjä tuottohakuisia strategioita koko riski-tuottoskaalalta.

BlackRock Real Assetsin eri toimialoihin erikoistuneista asiantuntijoista koostuvat tiimimme sijoittavat globaalisti ja tuntevat paikalliset markkinat syvällisesti. Tiimeillä on vuosikymmenten kokemus, ne tuntevat tarkkaan eri toimialat ja maantieteelliset alueet ja ovat luoneet vahvat yhteistyöverkot vuosien saatossa. BlackRockin riskienhallintakulttuuri, tiedon jakaminen ja sijoitusmetodit erottavat BlackRock Real Assetsin muista ja tukevat heidän kaikkea toimintaa.

BlackRock Real Assetsissa työskentelee yli 390 ammattilaista 30 toimistossa. Se hallinnoi yli 60 miljardin dollarin asiakasvaroja (30.12.2020). BlackRock Real Assets toimii asiakkaidensa kumppanina ja tarjoaa kunkin salkun tarpeisiin räätälöityjä ratkaisuja, jotka kootaan muun muassa tulo-, kasvu-, likviditeettitavoitteiden mukaan.

Alkuperäinen englanninkielinen lehdistötiedote kokonaisuudessaan alla. Mikäli käännöksessä on eroja alkuperäiseen tiedotteeseen, alkuperäinen tiedote pätee.

BlackRock Real Assets Achieves a US$4.8 Billion Final Close for

Global Renewable Power Fund III

Third vintage of flagship renewable power fund is largest yet, significantly exceeding the initial target

Global Renewable Power Fund III becomes largest independent climate infrastructure fund globally[1]

LONDON – April 8, 2021 – BlackRock Real Assets has successfully achieved a US$4.8 billion final close of Global Renewable Power Fund III (“GRP III” or the “Fund”) with commitments from over 100 institutional investors, including leading public and private pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and family offices from over 18 countries globally.

GRP III is the third vintage of BlackRock’s Global Renewable Power fund series and the fifth Fund overall, which invests in global climate infrastructure assets, primarily in renewable power generation, across Americas, Europe and Asia. GRP III seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns with positive and measurable environmental and social impact by investing across the spectrum of renewable power and supporting infrastructure globally, including energy storage, distribution and electrified transport. Its opportunity set reflects the evolving renewable energy market as well as investors’ growing interest in investments that support the transition to a low carbon economy.

The Fund has actively begun investing capital and to date has already completed three investments in Europe, Asia, and North America. These investments include onshore wind in Europe, solar in Asia, and distributed solar generation in the U.S., with each project playing a vital role in the region’s road to net zero. GRP III follows GRP I, a 2012 vintage, and GRP II, a 2016 vintage, both of which are fully invested.

David Giordano, Global Head of BlackRock Renewable Power, commented, “We are delighted with the success of this fundraise, which is a testament to the strong global demand for renewable power assets and to our team’s ability to build resilient portfolios that help clients meet their financial and sustainability objectives. By sourcing, building, and optimizing assets throughout their lifecycle, we believe that renewable power has the potential to generate attractive risk adjusted returns and stable cash yields for investors with low correlation to the economic cycle.”

Jim Barry, Chief Investment Officer of BlackRock Alternative Investors and Global Head of BlackRock Real Assets, commented, “GRP III invests in the sustainable infrastructure of the future. As the world strives toward net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the transition will have dramatic impacts not only for public equities but for private markets as well, creating significant opportunities for front-footed investors. BlackRock is committed to growing its sustainable private market offerings across asset classes, including climate infrastructure.”

BlackRock’s Global Renewable Power platform has invested in over 250 wind and solar projects across 13 countries in 4 continents. The Global Renewable Power team consists of 54 professionals, with an average of 20 years of investment and technical expertise. The team manages over US$9 billion of client capital, with an emphasis on globally diversified portfolios, measurable climate impact and differentiated sourcing.

BlackRock’s investment conviction is that integrating sustainability can help investors build more resilient portfolios and achieve better long-term, risk-adjusted returns. The GRP III fund has achieved the highest article 9 rating in line with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation[2]. As a fiduciary, BlackRock is committed to helping clients navigate the transition to a net zero world, in which the economy emits no more carbon dioxide than it removes from the atmosphere. As part of that commitment, BlackRock’s goal is to offer clients a full set of climate-oriented investment options across asset classes and geographies, including strategies that seek out new opportunities in climate innovation.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

About BlackRock Real Assets

In today’s dynamic and complex global investing market, BlackRock Real Assets seeks to help clients access real assets that could help meet their investment goals by providing a distinct range of well defined, outcome orientated strategies, along the investment risk-return spectrum.

BlackRock Real Assets’ dedicated teams of industry and sector specialists deliver global reach, with deep local expertise. They have decades of relevant experience, are deeply embedded in their operating industries by sector and geography and have developed strong partnership networks over time. BlackRock’s culture of risk management, knowledge sharing and investment discipline sets BlackRock Real Assets apart and underpins all that they do. With over 390 professionals in 30 offices managing over US$60 billion in client commitments as of December 31, 2020, BlackRock Real Assets partners with clients to provide solutions tailored to individual portfolio needs such as income, growth, liquid or balanced real assets outcomes.

[1] Source: BlackRock March 2021. Size in terms of AUM

[2]In order to be classified under Article 9, BlackRock’s investment products must meet the following criteria:

• Strategy must target Sustainable Investments and clearly disclose this in the product’s investment objective and policies.

• All holdings must comply with our Do No Significant Harm criteria.

• All holdings must comply with our Good Governance standards.



