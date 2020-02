Bodom Ämmässuo – kaupunki kuvissa -näyttely KAMUssa kertoo muuttuvasta kaupungista

The ‘Bodom Ämmässuo – Espoo in images’ exhibition at KAMU focuses on the changing city 24.2.2020 12:01:44 EET | Press release

The Bodom Ämmässuo exhibition at KAMU puts the most popular and beloved archive photos of Espoo’s districts on display at the KAMU Espoo City Museum in Tapiola starting from 18 March 2020. The exhibition consists of more than 200 images from 56 different districts from Bodom to Ämmässuo as photo enlargements and projections.