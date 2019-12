Bostadslånen uppgick redan till närmare 100 miljarder euro

Housing loan stock nearly EUR 100 bn 2.12.2019 13:00:00 EET | Press release

In October 2019, the stock of housing loans granted by credit institutions increased to almost EUR 100 bn (EUR 99.95 bn). The growth rate of the housing loan stock has picked up since early 2019. In October it was 2.4%, and a higher growth rate has last been recorded in September 2016. Growth in the stock of housing loans in October was fuelled by new housing loans and the high volume of their drawdowns.