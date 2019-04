Collaborative project by G.A.P. and EMMA brings together a multicultural group of artists from different fields

OFF THE LAB, a collaborative project promoting diversity in the Finnish cultural sector highlights collaboration between the artists as well as with the museum. The work result of the group selected through an open call will be displayed at EMMA this autumn.

An open call arranged in January saw 20 applicants, with seven being selected and formed into a group of artists. The selected artists are Natalia Castrillón, Majella Clarke, Tiago Martins Pinto, Anna Olkinuora, Sade Risku, Camila Rosa and Laura Sariola. The working group includes both Finnish and Finland-based non-Finnish-born artists, whose professional backgrounds range from the study of art to performance art and music.

Projects of GAP Lab highlight collaboration, with the working process itself carrying even more weight than the outcome. The group working together with EMMA will get to know each other and the museum and plan the outcome, which will be shown at the museum in autumn 2019. In their work, the artist group approaches EMMA’s main autumn exhibition, opening in August, that sheds light on how the international superstar Michael Jackson appears as a phenomenon in contemporary art.

Globe Art Point is an organization supporting non-Finnish-born artists working in Finland becoming equal actors in the Finnish art field. OFF THE LAB project is part of the G.A.P. Lab 2018–2020 project, which is supported by the Finnish Cultural Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Culture. The goal of the two-year project is to promote a culturally more diverse arts and culture sector in Finland and strengthen collaboration between the country’s Finnish and non-Finnish-born artists and art institutions.

collaborative residence:

Natalia Castrillón, harpist

Majella Clarke, musician

Tiago Martins Pinto, community artist

Anna Olkinuora, actress and performance artist

Sade Risku, dancer and choreographer

Camila Rosa, performance art pedagogue and artist

Laura Sariola, set designer