Dance House Helsinki town plan is now legally valid - the construction work will start in autumn 2019

The changed town plan of Dance House Helsinki is legally valid on June 10, 2019. The construction work at Cable Factory is planned to begin in autumn 2019. The construction of the house will take about two years, so the opening season will likely take place in autumn 2021.

- Starting the construction work will fulfil a long-term dream of Finnish dance scene. The dream becomes reality when we open the house in about two years. Now our team also has a strong point of reference for planning activities and content to the house, says Matti Numminen, Director of the Dance House.

The changed town plan of Dance House Helsinki was approved by the City Council on May 16, 2018. One complaint was filed about the change. It was dismissed by the Helsinki Administrative Court on May 8, 2019 and the changed town plan is legally valid and non-appealable on June 10, 2019. The construction work is planned to begin in autumn 2019.

- The approval of the Dance House Helsinki town plan is an important milestone for our project. After several years of preparation, we can finally start the actual construction work. The construction of the new Dance House building as well as the alteration work in the old factory building will make Cable Factory even more functional and visitor-friendly. It will be a place where artists, enthusiasts and friends meet, says Kai Huotari, Managing director of Kiinteistö Oy Kaapelitalo.



Kiinteistö Oy Kaapelitalo acts as the property developer of Dance House Helsinki, and Dance House Helsinki Association is responsible for the actual operations.

You can subscribe to a newsletter and follow the progress of construction work and current issues at www.tanssintalorakentuu.fi (at the moment only in Finnish).