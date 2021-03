Daniel Burenin näyttely siirtyy vuoteen 2022 – tulevana kesänä EMMAssa nähdään kuvanveistäjä Aaron Heinon yksityisnäyttely

The Children’s Museum Festival goes online this year – The programme invites children to a space odyssey with Sisidisko and ventriloquist Sari Aalto 17.2.2021 13:30:00 EET | Press release

The virtual Children’s Museum Festival is arranged during 6–7 March, with Space Odyssey 2021 as its theme. The event-filled weekend, which is designed for 4–10-year-olds and the adults joining them, consists of festival broadcasts and workshops. The broadcasts feature, for example, Sisidisko led by Vuokko Hovatta and Kalle Chydenius, along with ventriloquist Sari Aalto’s Kosminen Show. The workshop videos provide a weekend full of activities for attendees on the Children’s Museum Festival website.