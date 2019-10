De mest inflytelserika personerna inom digital förvaltning listades – Befolkningsregistercentralens Janne Viskari och Kimmo Rousku representerade

Most influential people in digital government were listed - Population Register Centre´s Janne Viskari and Kimmo Rousku were represented 9.10.2019 17:00:00 EEST | Press release

Anna-Maija Karjalainen, Director General of Public Sector ICT at the Ministry of Finance, and Janne Viskari, Director General and Kimmo Rousku, Chief Senior Specialist from the Population Register Centre were placed among the 100 most influential people in the world when comparing the most influential persons in digital government.