Den heta båtsommaren fyller Helsingfors Flytande bryggor

Boat sales in Finland boosted by warm weather – export activity brisk as well 11.6.2018 09:00 | Tiedote

After a delayed onset of spring in Finland, a warm May took boaters as well as boat dealers by surprise, and the ensuing brisk pace of deliveries late that month made up for the lag experienced earlier in the year. Finnish boat exports are still behind last year, but existing markets show growth potential and there are new markets in sight. .