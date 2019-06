Detaljplaneändringen av dansens hus vann laga kraft - byggnadsarbetet inleds i höst 2019

Dance House Helsinki town plan is now legally valid - the construction work will start in autumn 2019 10.6.2019 15:20:30 EEST | Tiedote

The changed town plan of Dance House Helsinki is legally valid on June 10, 2019. The construction work at Cable Factory is planned to begin in autumn 2019. The construction of the house will take about two years, so the opening season will likely take place in autumn 2021.