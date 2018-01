Digita and Empower to cooperate in developing smarter business for industries through IoT

Empower and national network operator Digita have started a cooperation in which the smart industrial maintenance and management analytics service provider Empower will utilise Digita’s IoT network based on LoRaWAN technology in its Emsight analytics service. With the Emsight service, industrial companies are able to monitor and analyse data from sensors at multiple measuring points. In the energy sector, the solution is employed at hydroelectric and thermal power plants, among others.

– By making use of Digita’s IoT network, sensors can now be placed to monitor sites that are geographically distant and which have no staff physically present. This gives an excellent opportunity to develop production processes from a more data-oriented approach, explains Stefan Wiklund, Director, Digital Services and IoT at Empower. Small, critical changes may also be difficult to observe with the naked eye. In such cases, data transmitted by the sensors on the anomaly will initiate repairs before the situation escalates.

Digita’s IoT network is based on tall masts and two-way LoRa technology, and its connected devices are cost-efficient and simple to operate. The battery life of portable devices connected to the IoT network is also significantly better than with older technologies, and their implementation is effortless.

– At Digita, we are pleased to be able to combine our expertise with Empower and provide real-time data that different types of production facilities can use to improve and enhance operations, says Ari Kuukka, Director, IoT Services at Digita. Digita’s LoRaWAN network enables the agile and cost-efficient monitoring of various types of equipment over significant distances, Kuukka adds.

Media contacts:

Empower, Stefan Wiklund, Director, Digital Services and IoT, tel. +358 40 721 2936

Digita, Ari Kuukka, Director, IoT services, tel. +358 40 149 7942

Empower is a multinational service company that builds and maintains electricity and telecom networks, maintains factories and power plants and delivers information management systems and services to the energy sector. The company provides services in more than a hundred locations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. In 2016 the group's turnover was ca. EUR 243 million and it employs some 1700 persons. www.empower.eu

Digita transmits radio and television programmes to everyone living in every corner of Finland every day of the year. We also apply the latest digital technology in order to develop and offer versatile online television and radio services. In addition, our service portfolio includes comprehensive IoT services based on our comprehensive network, as well as world-class Data Center Services. Our clients include media companies as well as mobile and broadband operators offering first-class content. www.digita.fi