Digital Workforce ja yksi johtavista NHS Foundation Trusteista yhteistyöhön potilaskokemuksen parantamiseksi kokonaisvaltaisella prosessiautomaatiolla

Digital Workforce to deliver business process automation services to a prestigious integrated healthcare system in the US 15.2.2023 11:00:31 EET | Press release

Digital Workforce to deliver business process automation services to a prestigious integrated healthcare system in the US Digital Workforce is delivering professional business process automation services and staff augmentation to one of the most prestigious healthcare systems in the US. This complete healthcare network, offering a wide range of care to patients through hospitals and community healthcare centers, employs tens of thousands of people and has a valuation in +10 billion dollars. It has been awarded for its cutting-edge research and teaching, with several of its hospitals being ranked among the best in the nation. The client has an advanced automation environment consisting of dozens of automations. Digital Workforce senior consultants’ team will work closely with the client’s Center of Excellence, to improve existing RPA operations and implement new processes for, e.g. quality assurance, bot deployment and run management, in addition to technical advisory in architecture, i