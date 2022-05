Digital Workforce kiihdyttää kasvua Isossa-Britanniassa – julkisen terveydenhuollon organisaatioiden kanssa miljoonan euron sopimukset

Publishing of Digital Workforce Services Plc’s Financial Statement Release for 2021 on February 24, 2022 3.2.2022 14:00:00 EET | Press release

Press release, February 3, 2022 Publishing of Digital Workforce Services Plc’s Financial Statement Release for 2021 on February 24, 2022 Digital Workforce Services Plc’s Financial Statement Release for 2021 will be published on Thursday, 24 February 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (Finnish Time, EET). The stock exchange release and presentation materials in Finnish and in English will be published at that time on the company's website at https://digitalworkforce.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/ Webcast news conference for investors and media Digital Workforce Services will hold a news conference on the Financial Statement Release as a live webcast on Thursday, 24 February 2022, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). During the webcast all questions should be presented in English. The presenters at the event are CEO Mika Vainio-Mattila and CFO Sanna Enckelman. A recording of the webcast will be available at the same address during the same day. Registration to the webcast is request