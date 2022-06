Digital Workforce vauhdittaa laajentumistaan ​​Yhdysvaltain markkinoilla allekirjoittamalla viisi uutta Roboshore-pilvipalvelusopimusta

Digital Workforce kick starts the year with five new business wins 4.2.2022 09:00:00 EET | Press release

Digital Workforce kick starts the year with five new business wins Across the UK the Intelligent Automation (AI) leader helps major healthcare, local government, and global professional services to automate critical business functions Press Release, 4 February 2022: Digital Workforce, the leading provider of intelligent automation (IA) services, has made a rapid start to 2022 adding five significant business expansions and extensions as a number of public and private sector organisations seek to drive automation within their operations. With 73% of organisations worldwide using automation technologies,[1] and 64% using some form of automation-as-a-service,[2] UK companies and public sector providers are exploring how they can benefit as well. In healthcare, Digital Workforce has worked closely with a partner, PSTG, to expand automation programmes with University Hospital North Midlands (UHNM), University Hospital Birmingham and Portsmouth Hospitals University. A Value Acceleration Prog