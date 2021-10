Digiturvallinen elämä -mobiilipelin uusi sisältö auttaa oppimaan etätyön digiturvataitoja

Organisations, officials, and peer supporters join forces: Suomi.fi has three new kinds of guides with approaches focusing on people's life situations 29.9.2021 07:57:00 EEST | Press release

The aim of the new guides on Suomi.fi is to offer all relevant information easily at one address. Organisations, officials, and other entities offering peer support were involved in planning the guides. The guides came online on 29 September.