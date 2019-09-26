DNA prepares for 5G deployment — extensive technical testing started in Hyvinkää

DNA has built a 5G network operating in the 3.5 GHz band in Hyvinkää to enable all-round testing of 5G technology. With the 5G network in Hyvinkää, DNA is preparing for the start of commercial 5G operations.

DNA opened a separate network in Hyvinkää for the technical testing of 5G, so that the functioning of both the network equipment and customer terminal devices can be tested as extensively as possible before 5G services will be offered commercially.

Comprehensive 5G network in Hyvinkää



DNA has built a comprehensive 5G network for the central Hyvinkää areas. The extensive service area enables the testing of various use cases. Hyvinkää was chosen as the test site because, from the point of view of DNA's network technology, the network in the Hyvinkää area is suitable and, as a test case, it is truly representative.

"5G technology is developing rapidly and there are already some first-generation terminal devices available. We want to carry out extensive testing of the technology in a genuine operating environment before DNA starts to offer it commercially," says DNA’s Ville Partanen, director of Product development.

DNA has systematically developed its mobile communication network to move towards the 5G era, with DNA’s first 5G pilot networks having been deployed previously in the Helsinki and Pori city centres. DNA’s entire networ5k has been equipped with 5G-capable technology and the network capacity has been increased to meet the new demands. The pilot network that is now being built in Hyvinkää is DNA’s largest 5G test environment.

Testing fixed 5G connections for detached houses at advanced stage

This year, DNA has already been testing a high-quality broadband implemented via the mobile network with detached-house residents in Vantaa. When it comes to the Fixed Wireless Access 5G technology, the test is part of DNA’s service development as a result of which high-speed broadband connections will also be made available to detached-house residents and businesses in areas with no access to optical fibre.

5G and 4G will remain parallel technologies for a long time

DNA will expand its 5G service offering based on customer needs. The 5G network will be expanded when high-quality terminal devices are commonly available on the market. When up and running, 5G will enable significantly faster data transfer connections with a shorter delay. This will in turn enable higher-quality and more versatile data services for consumers and businesses alike.

DNA will continue to improve and expand its 4G network parallel to its investments in 5G. In DNA’s view, regardless of the introduction of 5G, 4G will remain the primary mobile communication network technology as well as the network most used by customers and terminal devices.

