DNA tehostaa tulevaa 5G-verkkoaan Nokian pilvipalvelualustalla

DNA boosts its upcoming 5G network with Nokia’s cloud service platform 20.12.2018 09:00 | Tiedote

DNA continues to develop and strengthen its networks for the future needs of 5G technology, and will start the deployment of a cloud service platform based on Nokia’s CloudBand Infrastructure Software and Nuage Networks solutions. With the virtualisation and automation solutions now being delivered by Nokia, the degree of automation, capacity and programmability of DNA’s networks will evolve to a whole new level.