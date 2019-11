DNA toimittaa laajakaistapalvelut Hoasin asuntoihin

DNA supplies broadband services to Hoas apartments in the Helsinki region 14.11.2019 10:01:22 EET | Press release

DNA and the Foundation for Student Housing in the Helsinki Region, Hoas, have signed an agreement, according to which DNA will supply broadband services to Hoas apartments in the capital region. Residents will have access to free 200 Mbps Hoasnet broadband, which DNA will supply. According to the agreement, DNA will also be responsible for cable television services in all apartments.