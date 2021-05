DNA tuo Suomen ainoana virallisena jälleenmyyjänä myyntiin odotetun Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G -puhelimen – vain hyvin rajattu erä saataville

Is TikTok replacing children’s morning cartoons? DNA’s statistics reveal a data spike indicating that the app has changed morning routines 12.5.2021 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

TikTok, a relatively new social media application, is already one of the top users of data with its current number of users. This is revealed by DNA’s statistics. The high data consumption is explained by the app’s way of transmitting a continuous video stream. TikTok’s user profile is young, and it’s also the only social media app that shows a clear spike in usage between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.