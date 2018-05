DNA:lla ja Ericssonilla 5G-verkko testikäytössä Kirkkonummella

DNA's backbone network being upgraded to 5G 4.5.2018 10:00 | Tiedote

DNA's backbone network capacity and programmability are being raised to a new level. The production capacity of DNA's backbone and regional networks will rise to 5G network-level once the work is complete. The work, which has already begun, forms part of DNA's preparations for the 5G era, but will also immediately benefit mobile and fixed network customers, even before 5G networks arrive. Record-breaking data transmission volumes have once again been achieved on DNA networks, and the volumes are still growing.