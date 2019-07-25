ECB Monetary policy decisions
ECB press release 25 July 2019
At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided that the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40% respectively. The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020, and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation to its aim over the medium term.
The Governing Council intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the asset purchase programme for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation.
The Governing Council also underlined the need for a highly accommodative stance of monetary policy for a prolonged period of time, as inflation rates, both realised and projected, have been persistently below levels that are in line with its aim. Accordingly, if the medium-term inflation outlook continues to fall short of its aim, the Governing Council is determined to act, in line with its commitment to symmetry in the inflation aim. It therefore stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner.
In this context, the Governing Council has tasked the relevant Eurosystem Committees with examining options, including ways to reinforce its forward guidance on policy rates, mitigating measures, such as the design of a tiered system for reserve remuneration, and options for the size and composition of potential new net asset purchases.
The President of the ECB will comment on the considerations underlying these decisions at a press conference starting at 14:30 CET today.
ECB:s pressmeddelande 25.7.2019 Vid dagens sammanträde beslutade ECB-rådet att räntan på de huvudsakliga refinansieringstransaktionerna och räntorna på utlåningsfaciliteten och inlåningsfaciliteten ska vara oförändrade på 0,00 %, 0,25 % respektive -0,40 %. ECB-rådet förväntar sig att ECB:s styrräntor kommer att ligga kvar på sina nuvarande eller lägre nivåer åtminstone under första halvan av 2020 och i varje fall så länge det är nödvändigt för att säkerställa fortsatt inflationskonvergens mot dess mål över medellång sikt. ECB-rådet avser att fortsätta att fullt ut återinvestera förfall av värdepapper som förvärvats inom ramen för programmet för köp av tillgångar (APP) under en längre tidsperiod efter det datum när ECB-rådet inleder höjning av ECB:s styrräntor och i varje fall så länge det är nödvändigt för att bibehålla gynnsamma likviditetsvillkor och en väsentlig grad av ackommoderande penningpolitik. ECB-rådet underströk även behovet av en hög grad av ackommoderande penningpolitik u
EKP:n lehdistötiedote 25.7.2019 Tämänpäiväisessä kokouksessaan EKP:n neuvosto päätti, että perusrahoitusoperaatioiden korko on edelleen 0,00 %, maksuvalmiusluoton korko 0,25 % ja talletuskorko −0,40 %. EKP:n neuvosto odottaa ohjauskorkojen pysyvän nykyisellä tasolla tai sitä alempina ainakin vuoden 2020 alkupuoliskon ajan ja joka tapauksessa niin kauan kuin on tarpeen sen varmistamiseksi, että inflaatio palautuu edelleen kestävästi lähemmäksi tavoitetta keskipitkällä aikavälillä. Omaisuuserien osto-ohjelmassa hankittujen omaisuuserien erääntyessä takaisin maksettavan pääoman uudelleensijoituksia aiotaan jatkaa täysimääräisesti vielä pidemmän aikaa sen jälkeen, kun EKP:n neuvosto alkaa nostaa EKP:n ohjauskorkoja, ja joka tapauksessa niin kauan kuin on tarpeen suotuisan likviditeettitilanteen ja vahvasti kasvua tukevan rahapolitiikan ylläpitämiseksi. EKP:n neuvosto myös korosti, että vahvasti kasvua tukevaa rahapolitiikkaa tarvitaan vielä pidemmän aikaa, sillä niin toteutunut kuin ennako
