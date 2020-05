EKP:n neuvoston päätökset (muut kuin korkopäätökset)

ECB Monetary policy decisions 30.4.2020 14:49:21 EEST | Press release

ECB press release 30 April 2020 At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the ECB took the following monetary policy decisions: (1) The conditions on the targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) have been further eased. Specifically, the Governing Council decided to reduce the interest rate on TLTRO III operations during the period from June 2020 to June 2021 to 50 basis points below the average interest rate on the Eurosystem’s main refinancing operations prevailing over the same period. Moreover, for counterparties whose eligible net lending reaches the lending performance threshold, the interest rate over the period from June 2020 to June 2021 will now be 50 basis points below the average deposit facility rate prevailing over the same period. (2) A new series of non-targeted pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations (PELTROs) will be conducted to support liquidity conditions in the euro area financial system and contribute to preserving the smooth functi