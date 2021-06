EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

Bank of Finland invests in Bank for International Settlements’ green bond fund 4.6.2021 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Bank of Finland has invested USD 300 million in the green bond fund of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). This mutual central bank fund (USD BISIP) invests in e.g. renewable energy and projects relating to improvements in energy efficiency, and its activity supports the EU’s climate goals. The European Central Bank has previously invested in a similar euro-denominated fund. In addition to investing in the fund, the Bank of Finland has also invested directly in green, sustainable development and socially sustainable bonds. Thematic investments, of which the current fund is an example, are one of the Bank of Finland’s chosen approaches to responsible investment. The aim of the Bank of Finland’s investment activities is to generally meet the liquidity, safety and yield requirements set for central bank assets. The Bank’s responsibility perspectives in managing its assets are based on one hand on the objective of sustainable investment and on the other hand on the better man