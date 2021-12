EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

ECB Monetary policy decisions 16.12.2021 15:00:00 EET | Uutinen

ECB press release 16 December 2021 The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilise at the 2% inflation target over the medium term. In view of the current uncertainty, the Governing Council needs to maintain flexibility and optionality in the conduct of monetary policy. With this is mind, the Governing Council took the following decisions: Pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) In the first quarter of 2022, the Governing Council expects to conduct net asset purchases under the PEPP at a lower pace than in the previous quarter.It will discontinue net asset purchases under the PEPP at the end of March 2022. The Governing Council decided to extend the reinvestment horizon for the PEPP. It now intends to reinvest the principal payments from maturing securitie