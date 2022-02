EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

December 2021 sees an exceptionally large amount of corporate loan drawdowns 31.1.2022 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Drawdowns of new loans to non-financial corporations[1] were exceptionally brisk in December 2021, totalling EUR 6.5 bn. This was the largest amount ever within a single month. The average interest rate on new corporate loan drawdowns declined distinctively from November and stood at 0.75%. In December, drawdowns of large loans,. i.e. loans of over EUR 1 million, totalled EUR 5.9 bn, accounting for 91% of all corporate loan drawdowns. The average interest rate on new large loans was 0.59% in December. Companies that took out new loans operated mainly in the energy and manufacturing sector. At the end of December 2021, the stock of loans to non-financial corporations[2] granted by banks operating in Finland totalled EUR 59.8 bn. The corporate loan stock was about EUR 1.5 bn larger than at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, but smaller than, for example, in May 2020, when it amounted to 60.8 bn. The loan stock grew rapidly at the beginning of the pandemic, but contract