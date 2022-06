EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

ECB Monetary policy decisions 9.6.2022 15:00:00 EEST | Uutinen

ECB press release 9 June 2022 High inflation is a major challenge for all of us. The Governing Council will make sure that inflation returns to its 2% target over the medium term. In May inflation again rose significantly, mainly because of surging energy and food prices, including due to the impact of the war. But inflation pressures have broadened and intensified, with prices for many goods and services increasing strongly. Eurosystem staff have revised their baseline inflation projections up significantly. These projections indicate that inflation will remain undesirably elevated for some time. However, moderating energy costs, the easing of supply disruptions related to the pandemic and the normalisation of monetary policy are expected to lead to a decline in inflation. The new staff projections foresee annual inflation at 6.8% in 2022, before it is projected to decline to 3.5% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024 – higher than in the March projections. This means that headline inflation at th