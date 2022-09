EKP:n rahapoliittisia päätöksiä

Drawdowns of new housing loans decline in July from the same month in previous years 31.8.2022 10:07:35 EEST | Press release

Drawdowns of new housing loans in July 2022 totalled EUR 1.4 bn, a decline of 23% on the corresponding month last year. The level of drawdowns was the same as in July 2016 and 2017. Investment property loans accounted for EUR 110 million of the new housing loans, down 29% on July 2021. The average interest rate on new housing loans was 1.76% in July 2022. The average interest on these loans has increased notably (by a percentage point) since the start of the year. The last time the average interest rate on new housing loans exceeded the July level was in September 2014. The average interest has risen both for owner-occupied housing loans and for investment property loans. In July 2022, the average interest on owner-occupied housing loans was 1.74%. Meanwhile, the average interest on investment property loans was higher, at 1.96%. At the end of July 2022, the stock of Finnish households’ housing loans stood at EUR 108.3 bn, of which investment property loans accounted for EUR 8.8 bn. Th