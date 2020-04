EKP:n rahapolitiikan strategian uudelleenarviointi jatkuu vuoden 2021 puoliväliin

ECB extends review of its monetary policy strategy until mid-2021 2.4.2020 14:00:00 EEST | Uutinen

ECB press release 2 April 2020 Events to be postponed by six months due to coronavirus pandemic Conclusion of review now expected for mid-2021 The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided to extend the timeline for the review of its monetary policy strategy. In the current situation, the decision-making bodies and staff of the ECB and the national central banks of the Eurosystem are focusing all their efforts on addressing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The conclusion of the strategy review will therefore be postponed from the end of 2020 to mid-2021. Owing to the health measures in place across the European Union, including lockdowns of public spaces and rules prohibiting gatherings in several euro area countries, the listening events of the ECB and the Eurosystem’s national central banks – originally planned for the first half of 2020 – are now intended to take place during the second half of 2020. The annual ECB Forum on Central Banking in