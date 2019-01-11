ELGOOD Oy has bought Industrial Business unit of Oy Nylund-Group Ab
Press release, Helsinki 11th January 2019.
Elgood Oy and Oy Nylund-Group Ab have signed a business deal and changes were taken effect on 1.1.2019. As a part of the business deal, Nylund’s product range, including industrial cables and connectors, resistors and other electronic components and dispensing equipment and materials, are transferred to Elgood Oy.
Elgood´s new product range will be wider than ever. New partners are e.g. Nordson EFD, Mentor, Amphenol, Belden, Lumberg, Vacuumschmeltze and Danotherm.
Our larger product portfolio and expertise will serve our current and new customers even more efficient and diversely.
For further information, please contact:
Elgood Oy / Timo Niinimäki
Tel. +358 207 981 136
Malminkaari 10
00700 HELSINKI
0207 981 140, info@elgood.fihttp://www.elgood.fi
Elgood Oy has been representing leading manufacturers of electronic components since 1997. Today our operations are concentrated even more towards customer oriented solutions. Our portfolio consists of high quality solutions to nearly all electronic devices and machines with cost effective needs. Elgood´s turnover is about 10 Meur and number of employee is 27. The company has office in Helsinki, Oulu ja Keila in Estonia. In Elgood we have dedicated experts for all product groups to support designers. Elgood Oy is a part of the international Addtech-group and belongs to the Components division within the Group.
Addtech provides customized components and systems for industrial production. Addtech Group has over 2600 employee with turnover of about 800 Meur.
