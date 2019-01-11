ELGOOD Oy has bought Industrial Business unit of Oy Nylund-Group Ab

Press release, Helsinki 11th January 2019.

Elgood Oy and Oy Nylund-Group Ab have signed a business deal and changes were taken effect on 1.1.2019. As a part of the business deal, Nylund’s product range, including industrial cables and connectors, resistors and other electronic components and dispensing equipment and materials, are transferred to Elgood Oy.

Elgood´s new product range will be wider than ever. New partners are e.g. Nordson EFD, Mentor, Amphenol, Belden, Lumberg, Vacuumschmeltze and Danotherm.



Our larger product portfolio and expertise will serve our current and new customers even more efficient and diversely.