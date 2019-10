EMBARGO Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk -palkinto rohkealle keramiikkataiteilijalle, Hinrich Krögerille – teokset esillä vain viikonloppuna!

EMBARGO The Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk design award goes to the bold ceramic artist Hinrich Kröger – the winner’s work will be on display at EMMA for one weekend only! 18.10.2019 16:00:00 EEST | Press release

The first Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk prize was awarded in 2016 honoring the memory of the noted artist/designer couple during the celebration of their centennial year. The award is given out every three years and this year marks the second time the prize is awarded. The ceremony will be held on the birthday of Rut Bryk, October 18, 2019.