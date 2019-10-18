EMBARGO The Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk design award goes to the bold ceramic artist Hinrich Kröger – the winner’s work will be on display at EMMA for one weekend only!
The first Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk prize was awarded in 2016 honoring the memory of the noted artist/designer couple during the celebration of their centennial year. The award is given out every three years and this year marks the second time the prize is awarded. The ceremony will be held on the birthday of Rut Bryk, October 18, 2019.
The winner was chosen by Docent, PhD Harri Kalha and the ceramic artist Nathalie Lautenbacher who unanimously selected the Berlin-based artist Hinrich Kröger. “The award recognizes a furiously prolific artist whose exuberant work pushes the boundaries of good taste by ingeniously fusing the exquisite fragility of porcelain with trash aesthetics and erotica,” comments Kalha and Lautenbacher.
Kröger studied both ceramics and visual arts, which can be seen in the form and painterly surfaces of his work. Kröger’s gallery and studio are located in Berlin’s Mitte district, where he has been creating his unique, colorful figurines, sculptures and vessel since 1996. The internationally acclaimed artist describes his bold work as “folk art”. He is represented in numerous private and public collections, and his recent collaborations include a project with Jean-Paul Gaultier, whose collection featured images of Kröger’s art.
The Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk award is given in recognition of professional excellence, bold new design thinking, and skilled knowledge of materials and traditional artisanry.The prize is a replica of a miniature plywood sculpture designed by Tapio Wirkkala. The material for the sculpture is original plywood used by Wirkkala and donated to the Foundation.
The first award was given in 2016 and chosen by designers Harri Koskinen and Ilkka Suppanen. The award went to the Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola who lives and works in Italy.
Press event is on October 18th from 4 pm to 5 pm, followed by the award ceremony from 5.00 pm–6:30 pm at EMMA’s Bryk Wirkkala Visible Storage. Hinrich Kröger will be in attendance to present his work. A selection of his porcelain pieces will be on display in the for one weekend, October 18–19, 2019.
Petra Wirkkala, Managing director of the Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Foundation
Katarina Siltavuori, Chair of the Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Foundation
EMBARGO Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk-priset går till den djärve keramikkonstnären Hinrich Kröger – verken visas endast under veckoslutet!18.10.2019 16:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Tapio Wirkkalas och Rut Bryks 100-årsjubileum till ära år 2016 delade Stiftelsen Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk för första gången ut ett internationellt designpris som bär konstnärsparets namn. Priset delas ut vart tredje år, och i år sker det för andra gången på Ruts födelsedag den 18 oktober.
EMBARGO Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk -palkinto rohkealle keramiikkataiteilijalle, Hinrich Krögerille – teokset esillä vain viikonloppuna!18.10.2019 16:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Embargo 18.10. klo 16.00: Tapio Wirkkalan ja Rut Brykin 100-vuotisjuhlavuoden kunniaksi vuonna 2016 Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Säätiö jakoi ensimmäisen kerran taiteilijapariskunnan muistoa juhlistavan kansainvälisen muotoilupalkinnon. Joka kolmas vuosi jaettava palkinto jaetaan tänä vuonna toisen kerran Rutin syntymäpäivänä 18.10.2019.
Kutsu medialle: Perjantaina 18.10. klo 16 julkaistaan Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk -palkinnon saaja9.10.2019 13:56:23 EEST | Kutsu
Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Säätiö jakaa taiteilijapariskunnan muistoa juhlistavan kansainvälisen muotoilupalkinnon joka kolmas vuosi. Palkinto on kunnianosoitus korkeatasoiselle, uutta suunnitteluajattelua kehittävälle ammattitaidolle, materiaaliselle osaamiselle ja perinteisen tekemisen ymmärrykselle.
Touch exhibition’s renewal examine the relationship between human and the built environment8.10.2019 14:30:00 EEST | Press release
The new entity at the Saastamoinen Foundation Collection Exhibition Touch is on display from 8th Oct onwards. The artworks on display examine the relationship between human, architecture and built environment. Simultaneously William Kentridge’s video work Other Faces (2011) will open at Touch exhibition’s media space.
Uusi kokonaisuus Kosketus-näyttelyssä käsittelee ihmisen suhdetta rakennettuun ympäristöön8.10.2019 14:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Saastamoisen säätiön taidekokoelmaa esittelevässä Kosketus-näyttelyssä EMMAssa on toteutettu laaja uudistus. 8.10.2019 alkaen esillä oleva uusi kokonaisuus käsittelee ihmisen suhdetta arkkitehtuuriin ja rakennettuun ympäristöön. Lisäksi Kosketus-näyttelyn mediatilassa avataan William Kentridgen videoteos Other Faces (2011).
Beröring-utställningens nya helhet undersöker förhållandet mellan människan och den byggda miljön8.10.2019 14:30:00 EEST | Tiedote
Den nya helheten på Saastamoinenstiftelsens samlingsutställning Beröring visas från 8 oktober framåt. Konstverken undersöker förhållandet mellan människan, arkitekturen och den byggda miljön. Samtidigt öppnas William Kentridges animation Other Faces i Beröring-utställningens medierum.
