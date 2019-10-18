EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern ArtEMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

EMBARGO The Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk design award goes to the bold ceramic artist Hinrich Kröger – the winner’s work will be on display at EMMA for one weekend only!

18.10.2019 16:00:00 EEST | EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

The first Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk prize was awarded in 2016 honoring the memory of the noted artist/designer couple during the celebration of their centennial year. The award is given out every three years and this year marks the second time the prize is awarded. The ceremony will be held on the birthday of Rut Bryk, October 18, 2019.

Hinrich Kröger: Little Amour, 2019. Gilden clay sculpture, 58cm high. Photo: Hinrich Kröger
The winner was chosen by Docent, PhD Harri Kalha and the ceramic artist Nathalie Lautenbacher who unanimously selected the Berlin-based artist Hinrich Kröger. “The award recognizes a furiously prolific artist whose exuberant work pushes the boundaries of good taste by ingeniously fusing the exquisite fragility of porcelain with trash aesthetics and erotica,” comments Kalha and Lautenbacher. 

Kröger studied both ceramics and visual arts, which can be seen in the form and painterly surfaces of his work. Kröger’s gallery and studio are located in Berlin’s Mitte district, where he has been creating his unique, colorful figurines, sculptures and vessel since 1996. The internationally acclaimed artist describes his bold work as “folk art”. He is represented in numerous private and public collections, and his recent collaborations include a project with Jean-Paul Gaultier, whose collection featured images of Kröger’s art.

The Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk award is given in recognition of professional excellence, bold new design thinking, and skilled knowledge of materials and traditional artisanry.The prize is a replica of a miniature plywood sculpture designed by Tapio Wirkkala. The material for the sculpture is original plywood used by Wirkkala and donated to the Foundation.

The first award was given in 2016 and chosen by designers Harri Koskinen and Ilkka Suppanen. The award went to the Spanish designer Patricia Urquiola who lives and works in Italy.

Press event is on October 18th from 4 pm to 5 pm, followed by the award ceremony from 5.00 pm–6:30 pm at EMMA’s Bryk Wirkkala Visible Storage. Hinrich Kröger will be in attendance to present his work. A selection of his porcelain pieces will be on display in the for one weekend, October 18–19, 2019.

Interview requests:
Petra Wirkkala, Managing director of the Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Foundation
office(at)wirkkalabryk.fi

Katarina Siltavuori, Chair of the Tapio Wirkkala Rut Bryk Foundation
katarina.siltavuori(at)gmail.com

Hinrich Kröger: Little Amour, 2019. Gilden clay sculpture, 58cm high. Photo: Hinrich Kröger
Hinrich Kröger: Blond, 2010, Fayence. Photo: Hinrich Kröger
Ceramic sculptures. Photo: Hinrich Kröger
Photo: Hinrich Kröger
Hinrich Kröger: My Dear Father, 2017. Photo: Hinrich Kröger
About EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art
Ahertajantie 5
02100 Espoo

http://www.emmamuseum.fi

