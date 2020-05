EMMA avataan 2.6., Tacita Deanin näyttelyä jatketaan kahdella kuukaudella ja Michael Schilkin feat. Lotta Mattila -näyttely avautuu kesäksi

EMMA has started cooperation negotiations 31.3.2020 11:55:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art has started cooperation negotiations on Thursday 26 March 2020. The negotiations include the entire staff of 44 employees. The reason for the cooperation negotiations is the loss of entrance ticket fees and other income due to the coronavirus, as well as the discontinuation of customer service activities for the duration of the exceptional circumstances. EMMA has been closed from the public in accordance with instructions from the Finnish government and the City of Espoo since 17 March 2020. The cooperation negotiations may result in downsizing the operations and temporary lay-offs. Museum Director Pilvi Kalhama states that the goal is to secure the museum’s operating capability in the future.