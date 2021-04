EMMA avautuu maanantaina 3.5.2021 – Yleisöllä on ainutkertainen ja viimeinen mahdollisuus nähdä Elmgreen & Dragsetin huomiota herättänyt 2020-näyttely vielä yhden päivän ajan ennakkolipulla

EMMA opens its doors on Monday 3 May 2021 – The public has a unique and also last chance to view Elmgreen & Dragset’s much publicised exhibition 2020 for one more day with an advance ticket 30.4.2021 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

Marking the 25th anniversary of the world-famous artist duo’s collaboration, the 2020 exhibition by Elmgreen & Dragset transforms EMMA into a surreal car park. The show will open for one more day when EMMA again welcomes visitors next Monday, thereby joining other foundation-supported museums in the greater Helsinki area that have partially opened their doors to the public. You can visit 2020 and other EMMA exhibitions by purchasing an advance ticket online from the EMMA Shop. To ensure the safety of our visitors, we are limiting the number of tickets.