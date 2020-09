EMMA muuntuu parkkihalliksi maailmankuulun Elmgreen & Dragsetin uudessa näyttelyssä

EMMA transformed into a car park in a new exhibition by Elmgreen & Dragset 24.9.2020 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

EMMA's new exhibition is an unprecedented takeover of the museum’s clean-lined modernist, concrete exhibition space. With new works made especially for this exhibition and a selection of iconic sculptures from their 25 years of collaboration, the artist duo Elmgreen & Dragset has transformed the space into a surreal car park. The artists have also collaborated with Paperi T, the Finnish rap artist, who has created the lyrics for a video that mediates the exhibition’s themes. Elmgreen & Dragset: 2020 will be on display at EMMA – Espoo Museum of Modern Art, Finland from 26 September 2020 to 17 January 2021.