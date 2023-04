EMMA on avannut uuden digitaalisen vyöhykkeen museon monipuolisille sisällöille

Hannaleena Heiska and Minna Tervamäki invite visitors to immerse themselves in the world of painting, film and dance in their new show Metamorphosis 4.4.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Metamorphosis is a new exhibition by visual artist Hannaleena Heiska and dancer-choreographer Minna Tervamäki featuring a short film, an installation, and a series of performances. Drawing inspiration from WeeGeen’s modernist architecture, the exhibition follows up the artists’ ongoing interdisciplinary collaboration, which began with The Trace, their first co-performance at EMMA in 2016. Metamorphosis takes their long-termcollaboration to a new level. The exhibition is on view in EMMA from 5 April to 3 September, 2023.