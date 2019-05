EMMA showcases key names of contemporary art in 2020

The programme is opened by the internationally acclaimed Tacita Dean’s first extensive solo exhibition in the Nordics. In the fall, the world-famous artist duo Elmgreen & Dragset will create a new work for EMMA as part of their exhibition. The year will see several new works by Finnish artists and a private exhibition by Aaron Heino, who has recently been awarded The Fine Arts Academy of Finland Prize.

The exhibition programme of 2020 is opened by visual artist Tacita Dean (b. 1965), currently one of the world’s most prestigious contemporary artists. Dean is known, in particular, for her 16 mm films and work with preserving analog film, as well as her arresting, large-sized blackboard paintings. Besides cinematic expression, Dean employs several different methods including drawing, photography and sound in her art. Dean is interested in traditional art genres, such as still life, landscape and portrait, which are reconstructed in her works. The exhibition is curated by the Museum Director Pilvi Kalhama and consists of central pieces spanning the artist’s career.

Simultaneously, a piece by Young Artist of the Year 2019 Nastja Säde Rönkkö called for those yet to be (2016–2018) will be on display. The work is one person’s demonstration and a series of video performances on ecological destruction. The project features Rönkkö visiting fragile parts of the globe that are threatened or destroyed by human actions and sending messages to future generations.

In April, the exhibition stage surrounded by the Bryk & Wirkkala Visible Storage will display an exhibition on ceramist Michael Schilkin (1900–1962). The Russian-born Schilkin worked in Finland during 1935–1962 for Arabia’s art department. He is famous particularly for his small ceramic animal figures. The exhibition is curated by contemporary artist, sculptor and ceramic artist Lotta Mattila, whose works will also be featured in the exhibition.

In summer 2020, EMMA will feature a solo exhibition by Aaron Heino (b. 1977), who has recently been awarded The Fine Arts Academy of Finland Prize. Heino is a versatile artist, whose production combines the use of classical materials with a casual depiction of everyday subject matters. Previous recipients of the prize are Tuomas A. Laitinen, Camilla Vuorenmaa and Outi Pieski.

In Autumn 2020, Elmgreen & Dragset will create a site-specific installation for their exhibition at EMMA, accompanied by a selection of their iconic artworks. The exhibition marks the world-famous artist duo's Finnish premiere – and at the same time – the 25th anniversary of their collaboration, which has repeatedly challenged the conventions of the art world, in a subversive, yet playful manner. The exhibition is curated by Chief Curator Arja Miller.

The premiere of a new work by Leena and Kalle Nio will take place in fall 2020. Leena Nio (b. 1982) is known as a visual artist, Kalle Nio (b. 1982) as a visual artist as well as a magician and theatre director. The new work creates an illusion of a painting creation process, drawing on a range of different magical and theatrical techniques.

Saastamoinen Foundation Art Collection is diversely on display at EMMA. April will see the first display of a new work by IC-98, which consists of Patrik Söderlund and Visa Suonpää, called Rope Variations. The work is commissioned by Saastamoinen Foundation. In spring an earlier video work Set to Go by Bàrbara Wagner and Benjamin de Burca, an artist duo presenting this year at Venice Biennale, will be seen. Eeva-Leena Eklund (b. 1972) will follow Tatsuo Miyajima and Alicja Kwade as the next artist to be featured in the collaboration between Saastamoinen Foundation and EMMA. The collaboration includes a commissioned work from a contemporary artist, and an exhibition showcasing the artist’s current practice.

EMMA’s 2020 exhibition programme:

Tacita Dean 26 February – 3 May 2020

Bárbara Wagner & Benjamin de Burca: Set to Go 4.2.–17.5.2020

Nastja Säde Rönkkö: for those yet to be 26 February – 23 August 2020

Michael Schilkin 22 April 2020 –

IC-98: Rope Variations 22 April – 20 August 2020

The Fine Arts Academy of Finland prize exhibition: Aaron Heino 27 May – 23 August 2020

Elmgreen & Dragset 23 September 2020 – 10 January 2021

Leena and Kalle Nio 23 September 2020 –10 January 2021

Eeva-Leena Eklund 14 October 2020 –