EMMA’s new exhibition explores boundaries between art and design, unions of craft and creativity
The Interwoven exhibition sheds light on the work of artists and designers utilising textile as a material, conveying stories through the artworks. In the exhibition, the ancient tradition of handicraft meets a changing world, as techniques, materials and new technologies create new possibilities for art and design. Interwoven will be on display at EMMA during 5 June 2019 – 1 March 2020.
The exhibition includes works from 12 Finnish and international artists. The artists approach textiles through creative experimentation, technical mastery and a bold approach to materials. The works offer an outlook into the possibilities at the intersection of contemporary art and design. In the exhibition, the role of textile as a bearer of stories, information and culture is given a new frame.
A work included by seasoned artist Sheila Hicks (b. 1934) is an example of the artist’s connection to history and cultural influence. Contemporary artist Timo Vaittinen’s (b. 1976) Dream Team (2019), which has been commissioned for the exhibition, draws on the aesthetics of sportswear. It can be approached from numerous sides as well as from within. Alphabet (2019) by Hanna-Kaisa Korolainen (b. 1976), who is known for her hand-tufted rugs, will be on display for the first time alongside previous works of the artist.
Stories and emotions carried by textiles are approached in a range of ways in the exhibition. In the series of works First Symptoms by Kustaa Saksi (b. 1975), the artist has illustrated migraine-induced optical illusions in wall hangings: rhythmical patterns, disturbing sensations of disarray and versatility of the materials capture allusions to migraine in jacquard-knit wall hangings. Swedish artist Bella Rune’s (b. 1971) Whole Wide World (2018) is a series of scarves crafted from prints originating from the archives of a Soviet textile factory, brought to life with the help of a mobile app. I Am Me (2017) by Sue Stone (b. 1952) is a collection of self-portrait appliqués that explores the identity of the individual.
“As I started to work on the exhibition, I quickly came to realise that textile as an art and design material carries a significant volume of cultural and historical messages. It not only satisfies our basic needs but also works as a channel for creative expression. I found the most important themes to be our civilisation’s time span, continuing all the way from fishing nets to smart textiles, and textile as a means for storytelling and passing information,” says Reetta Kalajo, Chief Curator at EMMA. Kalajo is also pleased with the collaboration with Aalto University’s Department of Design, which helped to crystallise the exhibition themes.
The exhibition’s artists are Sheila Hicks, Hanna-Kaisa Korolainen, Maija Lavonen, Pia Männikkö, Nithikul Nimkulrat, Kärt Ojavee, Bella Rune, Kustaa Saksi, Sue Stone, Johanna Ulfsak, Timo Vaittinen and Sandra Wirtanen.
Interwoven opens at EMMA in an exhibition space surrounded by the Bryk & Wirkkala Visible Storage. The idea for the exhibition was based on Tapio Wirkkala and Rut Bryk’s bold and experimental approach in their works: both were able to utilise the particular qualities of the materials they used.
A new display of Rut Bryk’s Seita textiles is on display in the vicinity of the Visible Storage. When creating the Seita fabric series, Bryk focused on the composition and joint effect of colours in the woven fabric. The fabrics were used in towels, tissues as well as other consumer textiles, once forming a product family of their own. The section on Seita fabrics has been curated by designer Greta Muuri.
First guided tours of the exhibition:
Free-entrance Friday on 7 June at 6:00 pm
Sunday 9 June at 1:00 pm
