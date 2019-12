EMMAssa käsitellään ilmastokriisiä keväällä 2020

The internationally acclaimed artist Chiharu Shiota will create a large spatial installation for EMMA in autumn 2021 14.11.2019 12:50:00 EET | Press release

Since 2018, the collaboration between EMMA and Saastamoinen Foundation has seen works created by topically relevant international artists, tailored site-specifically for EMMA’s unique space. The fourth artist in the collaboration is Chiharu Shiota, who is known for her impressive spatial artworks, where she combines vast webs of threads with various everyday objects.