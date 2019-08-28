Esko Antola lecture at Europe Forum Turku on 30 August 2019
The Bank of Finland and the Schuman Society will co-organise the first Esko Antola lecture on 30 August 2019, at 12:00 noon, as part of Europe Forum Turku. The keynote speech, ‘European integration under test’ will be delivered by Professor Dame Helen Wallace. The speech will be followed by a panel discussion between Juhana Aunesluoma, Olli Rehn, Nicolas Véron, William Wallace and Merja Ylä-Anttila, who will also serve as moderator.
In his speech at the 2018 Europe Forum Turku, Bank of Finland Governor Olli Rehn highlighted the importance of Professor Esko Antola for European discourse in Finland and proposed that an annual lecture be held in his honour. The lecture will now be given for the first time, co-organised by the Bank of Finland and the Schuman Society. The keynote speaker, Professor Dame Helen Wallace, is a scholar of European integration and comparative European politics with an extensive career in the field. Professor Wallace is a Fellow of the British Academy, and her past appointments include Centennial Professor at the European Institute, London School of Economics and Political Science.
The Esko Antola lecture is part of the annual Europe Forum Turku, and will be delivered in the Studio at Turku Main Library. Admission to the event is free of charge, and the panel discussion (in English) can be followed via online live stream. A recording of the event, with Finnish subtitles, will be available at a later stage. You can also participate in the discussion via social media, hashtag #europeforum.
More information on Europe Forum Turku and the event programme is available on the website.
ESKO ANTOLA LECTURE AT EUROPE FORUM TURKU
Studio at Turku Main Library (Linnankatu 2), Friday 30 August 2019, 12 noon–1:30 pm
Keynote speaker
- Dame Helen Wallace, Professor
Panellists
- Juhana Aunesluoma, Director, Centre for European Studies
- Olli Rehn, Governor, Bank of Finland
- Nicolas Véron, Senior Fellow, Bruegel and Peterson Institute
- William Wallace, the Rt Hon. the Lord Wallace of Saltaire
Moderator
- Merja Ylä-Anttila, CEO, Yle
