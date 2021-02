Espoo haluaa olla Pohjolan innovatiivisin ja kestävin matkailualue

Espoo aims to be the most innovative and sustainable tourism area in the Nordics 4.2.2021 11:00:00 EET | Press release

In Espoo tourism is developed and promoted with a focus on responsibility and sustainability. Visit Espoo’s new Sustainable Tourism Roadmap for 2021–2030 focuses strongly on the future and the time after the COVID-19 crisis, where the destination and customer experience are managed by data and sustainable tourism services are digitally available all year round and equally accessible to all visitors.