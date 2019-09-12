Eurosystemets penningpolitiska beslut
ECB:s pressmeddelande 12.9.2019
Penningpolitiska beslut
Vid sitt sammanträde idag fattade ECB-rådet följande penningpolitiska beslut:
1) Räntan på inlåningsfaciliteten sänks med 10 punkter till -0,50 procent. Räntan på de huvudsakliga refinansieringstransaktionerna och räntan på utlåningsfaciliteten förblir oförändrade på nuvarande nivåer, på 0,00 procent respektive 0,25 procent. ECB-rådet förväntar sig nu att styrräntorna ligger kvar på nuvarande eller lägre nivåer tills dess att inflationsutsikterna stadigt rör sig till en nivå som är tillräckligt nära, men under 2 procent, under bedömningsperioden och att en sådan konvergens på ett enhetligt sätt återspeglats i underliggande inflationsdynamik.
2) Nettoköp inom ramen för programmet för köp av tillgångar (APP) återupptas i en månatlig takt på 20 miljarder euro fr.o.m. den 1 november. ECB-rådet förväntar sig att programmen kommer att löpa så länge det erfordras för att förstärka styrräntornas ackommoderande effekt, och upphöra strax innan ECB-rådet börjar höja styrräntorna.
3) Återinvesteringar av förfall av värdepapper förvärvade inom ramen för APP-programmet kommer att fortgå under en längre tidsperiod efter det datum när ECB-rådet inleder höjning av styrräntorna och i varje fall så länge det är nödvändigt för att bibehålla gynnsamma likviditetsvillkor och en väsentlig grad av ackommoderande penningpolitik.
4) Modaliteterna för den nya serien av kvartalsvisa riktade långfristiga refinansieringstransaktioner (TLTRO-III) kommer att ändras för att bevara gynnsamma förutsättningar för bankutlåning, säkerställa en smidig transmission av och ytterligare stödja en ackommoderande penningpolitik. Räntan på varje transaktion kommer nu att sättas till nivån på den genomsnittliga räntan på Eurosystemets huvudsakliga refinansieringstransaktioner under löptiden för respektive TLTRO. För banker, vars godtagbara nettoutlåning överskrider ett tröskelvärde, kommer räntan på TLTRO III-transaktioner att vara lägre och kan bli så låg som den genomsnittliga räntan på den inlåningsfacilitet som råder under transaktionens löptid. Löptiden på transaktionerna kommer att förlängas från två år till tre år.
5) I syfte att stödja den transmission av penningpolitiken som verkar via banksektorn kommer ett tvåledat system för reserversättning att införas, i vilket en del av bankernas överskottslikviditet undantas från negativ inlåningsränta.
Separata pressmeddelanden med mer information om de åtgärder som vidtagits av ECB-rådet publiceras i eftermiddag kl. 15.30 centraleuropeisk tid.
ECB:s ordförande kommer att redogöra för de överväganden som ligger bakom dessa beslut vid en presskonferens som börjar kl. 14:30 (centraleuropeisk tid) idag.
Se den engelska versionen för den exakta formulering som ECB-rådet har enats om.
Nyckelord
Bilder
Länkar
Om
Snellmaninaukio, PL 160
00101 HELSINKI
010 8311http://www.bof.fi
Finlands Bank är Finlands monetära myndighet och nationella centralbank. Banken är samtidigt en del av Eurosystemet, som svarar för euroländernas penningpolitik och övriga centralbanksuppgifter och administrerar världens näststörsta valuta, euron.
Följ Suomen Pankki
Abonnera på våra pressmeddelanden. Endast mejladress behövs och den används bara här. Du kan avanmäla dig när som helst.
Senaste pressmeddelandena från Suomen Pankki
ECB announces changes to new targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III)12.9.2019 16:35:00 EEST | Uutinen
ECB press release 12 September 2019 Interest rate on TLTRO III operations to be reduced Rate can be as low as the average interest rate on deposit facility Maturity extended to three years, from two years, with repayment option after two year The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today decided to modify some of the key parameters of the third series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III) to preserve favourable bank lending conditions, ensure the smooth functioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism and further support the accommodative stance of monetary policy. First, in terms of the pricing of TLTRO III, the previously announced 10-basis point spread above the average interest rate of the Eurosystem’s main refinancing operations (MROs) and, for counterparties exceeding their lending benchmark, above the average interest rate on the deposit facility, will no longer be applied. The interest rate for TLTRO III will therefore be equal to
ECB introduces two-tier system for remunerating excess liquidity holdings12.9.2019 16:35:00 EEST | Uutinen
ECB press release 12 September 2019 Two-tier system aims to support bank-based transmission of monetary policy Part of excess liquidity holdings exempt from negative deposit facility rate Scheme to apply as of seventh maintenance period starting on 30 October 2019 Exempt tier will be remunerated at the annual rate of 0% The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today decided to introduce a two-tier system for reserve remuneration, which exempts part of credit institutions’ excess liquidity holdings (i.e. reserve holdings in excess of minimum reserve requirements) from negative remuneration at the rate applicable on the deposit facility. This decision aims to support the bank-based transmission of monetary policy, while preserving the positive contribution of negative rates to the accommodative stance of monetary policy and to the continued sustained convergence of inflation to the ECB’s aim. All credit institutions subject to minimum reserve requirements under Regulation
ECB provides additional details on purchases of assets with yields below the deposit facility rate12.9.2019 16:35:00 EEST | Uutinen
ECB press release 12 September 2019 ECB extends possibility of buying assets with yields below deposit facility rate to all private sector purchase programmes. Decision takes immediate effect. Extension facilitates smooth implementation of asset purchase programme. The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today decided to extend the possibility of buying assets with yields below the interest rate on the deposit facility, to the extent necessary, under all parts of its asset purchase programme (APP). The Governing Council had previously decided, in January 2017, that purchases of assets with yields below the deposit facility rate could take place under the public sector purchase programme (PSPP). Today’s decision extends this possibility to the private sector parts of the APP, namely the third covered bond purchase programme (CBPP3), the asset-backed securities purchase programme (ABSPP) and the corporate sector purchase programme (CSPP). This extension takes place with
ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area 12 September 201912.9.2019 16:30:00 EEST | Uutinen
Please find ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area on ECB website.
ECB Monetary policy decisions12.9.2019 14:50:00 EEST | Uutinen
ECB press conference 12 September 2019 At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the ECB took the following monetary policy decisions: (1) The interest rate on the deposit facility will be decreased by 10 basis points to -0.50%. The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the rate on the marginal lending facility will remain unchanged at their current levels of 0.00% and 0.25% respectively. The Governing Council now expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics. (2) Net purchases will be restarted under the Governing Council’s asset purchase programme (APP) at a monthly pace of €20 billion as from 1 November. The Governing Council expects them to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its p
ECB Monetary policy decisions12.9.2019 14:50:00 EEST | Uutinen
ECB press release 12 September 2019 At today’s meeting the Governing Council of the ECB took the following monetary policy decisions: (1) The interest rate on the deposit facility will be decreased by 10 basis points to -0.50%. The interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the rate on the marginal lending facility will remain unchanged at their current levels of 0.00% and 0.25% respectively. The Governing Council now expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics. (2) Net purchases will be restarted under the Governing Council’s asset purchase programme (APP) at a monthly pace of €20 billion as from 1 November. The Governing Council expects them to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its poli
I vårt pressrum kan du läsa de senaste pressmeddelandena, få tillgång till pressmaterial och hitta kontaktinformation.Besök vårt pressrum