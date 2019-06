Falska pengar! Myntmuseets specialutställning

Counterfeit money! Bank of Finland Museum’s special exhibition 18.6.2019 10:37:00 EEST | Tiedote

“Feel, look, tilt”. With these wellknown instructions, you can distinguish between genuine and counterfeit euro banknotes. Counterfeiting banknotes is an old and widespread crime. Harsh penalties and banknote security features have been employed in an effort to prevent counterfeiting. In this exhibition, we tell the history of Finnish banknote counterfeits and the measures taken to combat counterfeiting during the euro period.