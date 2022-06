Fennovoima supistaa toimintojaan voimakkaasti

Fennovoima has terminated the contract for the delivery of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant with Rosatom 2.5.2022 10:05:41 EEST | Press release

Fennovoima has terminated the EPC contract of plant delivery with RAOS Project due to RAOS Project's significant delays and inability to deliver the project. There have been significant and growing delays during the last years. The war in Ukraine has worsened the risks for the project. RAOS has been unable to mitigate any of the risks.