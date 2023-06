Finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus 31.3.2023: Suomen finanssisektorin vakavaraisuus pysynyt hyvänä - toimintaympäristön riskit edelleen korkeat

Financial sector's capital position as at 31 March 2023: The Finnish financial sector's capital position has remained good - risks in the operating environment still high 7.6.2023 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The state of the Finnish financial sector has remained good in the early months of the year, despite the continued high level of risks in the operating environment. The economic outlook is overshadowed by weak consumer and business confidence, higher prices and the rapid rise in interest rates to a significantly higher level than in previous years. On the other hand, the economy has been more resilient than expected and some segments of the equity markets have developed positively compared to the turn of the year.