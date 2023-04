Finanssivalvonta julkisti rahanpesun estämisen valvontastrategian - pakotevalvonta tehostuu lakiuudistuksen myötä

FIN-FSA published AML supervision strategy - effectiveness of sanctions monitoring to be improved by legislative reform 19.4.2023 10:25:00 EEST | Press release

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has published a supervision strategy for anti-money laundering. The objective of the strategy is to reduce the risk of money laundering, terrorist financing and breaches of financial sanctions in the operation of supervised entities. In March, the Parliament adopted a partial reform of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, which provides the FIN-FSA with the authority to supervise compliance with sanctions in the financial sector more effectively than before.