Finavian tilastot: Lentomatkustus elpyi loppuvuotta kohti – Lapin lentoasemilla erinomainen joulusesonki

The renewed Helsinki Airport ─ Finavia to open the spectacular Terminal on 1 December 24.11.2021 13:51:11 EET | Press release

The new and shiny extension of Terminal 2 will open on 1 December 2021. In addition to the impressive main entrance and departures hall, the arrivals hall will also be opened. In the hall, the nature diorama Luoto welcomes passengers arriving in Finland. A travel centre linking the various modes of transport will also be put into service on the same day.