Finlands Banks chefdirektör deltar i IMF:s virtuella vårmöte

ECB announces package of temporary collateral easing measures 8.4.2020

ECB adopts an unprecedented set of collateral measures to mitigate the tightening of financial conditions across the euro area Temporary increase in the Eurosystem’s risk tolerance in order to support credit to the economy ECB eases the conditions for the use of credit claims as collateral ECB adopts a general reduction of collateral valuation haircuts Waiver to accept Greek sovereign debt instruments as collateral in Eurosystem credit operations ECB will assess further measures to temporarily mitigate the effect on counterparties’ collateral availability from rating downgrades The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) today adopted a package of temporary collateral easing measures to facilitate the availability of eligible collateral for Eurosystem counterparties to participate in liquidity providing operations, such as the targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III). The package is complementary to other measures recently announced by the ECB, including add