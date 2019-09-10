Finland’s Top Industry Strives to be the Global Leader in Utilizing Data
The Intelligent Industry Ecosystem of top Finnish companies pursues growth through better utilization of data and AI, leading to tens of thousands of new jobs. Nokia, Konecranes, Cargotec, Tieto and SSAB, among others, launched today the new InDEx Programme, financed by Business Finland and the companies themselves. Opportunities for SME’s and startups are huge, assesses the Programme Facilitator, DIMECC Ltd.
Press Release 10.9.2019
Industrial history has been made in Finland on Tuesday. Top companies driving the InDEx Programme (Industrial Data Excellence) started their pragmatic work towards global leadership. Radically more efficient utilization of data with AI is the key, tells Juha Pankakoski, Chairman of the Intelligent Industry Ecosystem and Executive Vice President, Technologies of Konecranes. InDEx will build a Data Community and a common data platform to Finland.
‘In order to create an intelligent industry, people and machines and appliances must communicate seamlessly with each other. Ambitious results can only be achieved with broad cooperation, and that’s exactly what we’re aiming at. Intelligent Industry brings together the most significant and innovative actors of our industry. The InDEx Programme launched today is a major endeavour of vital national importance’, characterizes Pankakoski.
InDEx is financed by Business Finland and the participating companies taking together: Konecranes, Cargotec, Danfoss, Elekmerk, Fastems, HT Laser, Nokia, PrimaPower, Raute, SSAB and Tieto.The academic partner sof the DIMECC InDEx Programme are Aalto University, University of Tampere, University of Turku, University of Helsinki, University of Jyväskylä, University of Vaasa and VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland. Antti Karjaluoto, managing the work of Intelligent Industry, decribes the cost efficiency of the roughly 10 million euros invested in the Programme as spectacular.
‘We pursue growth, leading to tens of thousands of new jobs. The pessimistic estimate is 25 000 new jobs in five years, whereas the more optimistic estimate is 65 000 new jobs. This is possible due to the 2-3 percent increase in turnover, achieved by the more effective use of data in the industry. Even 99 percent of the value of data is left unused globally in the manufacturing industry. Together we can gain quick results, because the potential is so immense. The combined turnover of the participating companies is about 35 billion euros’, depicts Karjaluoto.
Benefits to both Economy and Climate
The Intelligent Industry Ecosystem and the InDEx Programme create versatile growth and combats climate change at the same time. That’s the estimate of CEO Harri Kulmala of DIMECC Ltd, the the ecosystem lead. According to Kulmala, an AI-driven industrial revolution is on the way, where Finland already has a strong position through its data competencies, as verified for example by the DESI Index of the European Commission.
’By bringing annually over a billion euros of new turnover to Finland, we create staggering opportunities for growth for SME’s and startups – of which at least 40 are already onboard as subcontractors. Economic growth and jobs are however not the only benefit. Dozens of percents of energy can be saved with more intelligent use of data. This can significantly contribute to the prevention of climate change’, Kulmala lists the positive chances opening up.
Further information:
Juha Pankakoski, Executive Vice President, Technologies, Konecranes, +358 40 723 6460, juha.pankakoski@konecranes.com
Antti Karjaluoto, Disruptive Renewal Officer, DIMECC Oy, +358 40 772 5440, antti.karjaluoto@dimecc.com
Harri Kulmala, CEO, DIMECC Ltd, +358 40 840 6380, harri.kulmala@dimecc.com
Sakari Karppinen, Senior Adviser, Business Finland, +358 50 557 7692, sakari.karppinen@businessfinland.fi
Keywords
Images
About DIMECC Oy
Korkeakoulunkatu 7
33720 Tampere
http://www.dimecc.com/
DIMECC Oy on innovaatioalusta, joka yhdistää parhaan osaamisen teollisuudesta ja tutkimuksesta. Yritysten arvioiden mukaan yksi DIMECCin ohjelmiin sijoitettu euro on tuottanut itsensä takaisin keskimäärin yli 20-kertaisesti. Se on ainutlaatuisen korkea luku maailmassa. Ylivertaisen tuottavuuden luo yli 400 organisaation ja 2000 ihmisen osaaminen, jotka DIMECC kokoaa yhteen Suomen hyväksi.
Subscribe to releases from DIMECC Oy
Subscribe to all the latest releases from DIMECC Oy by registering your e-mail address below. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Latest releases from DIMECC Oy
Suomen teollisuus tähtää datan hyödyntämisessä maailman kärkeen – syntymässä jopa 65 000 työpaikkaa10.9.2019 09:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Suomalaisten huippuyritysten Intelligent Industry -ekosysteemi tavoittelee kymmeniin tuhansiin uusiin työpaikkoihin johtavaa kasvua datan ja tekoälyn hyödyntämisellä. Mm. Nokia, Konecranes, Cargotec, Tieto ja SSAB käynnistävät tänään Business Finlandin ja yritysten itsensä rahoittaman InDEx-ohjelman. InDExin mahdollisuudet pk-yrityksille ja startupeille ovat valtavat, arvioi ohjelmaa johtava DIMECC Oy.
PoDoCo-tohtorit valloittavat yritysmaailman11.6.2019 13:00:00 EEST | Tiedote
Yritysmaailman ja tohtorit yhdistävän Post Docs in Companies -ohjelmaan on valittu uudet osallistujat. Yhdeksän säätiön rahoittamaan ohjelmaan saatiin mukaan tässä haussa 17 tohtoria.
Kärsitkö vehnäyliherkkyydestä? Fazer etsii vatsaystävällisiä ratkaisuja miljoonalle suomalaiselle kiinalaisen huipputohtorin avulla - tohtoriohjelma PoDoCo auttaa yhtiöitä löytämään oikeat osaajat11.3.2019 12:30:00 EET | Tiedote
Suomalainen elintarvikeyhtiö Fazer on löytänyt uuden kanavan edistämään kansainvälisesti tunnustettua tutkimustaan viljoista ja niiden suhteesta suoliston hyvinvointiin. Kiinalainen tiedemaailman lahjakkuus Xin Huang tuli mukaan tutkimaan, miten vehnäyliherkkyyttä aiheuttavia ominaisuuksia voitaisiin vähentää tuotteissa. Fazer ja Xin Huang löysivät toisensa tohtorit ja yritykset yhdistävän PoDoCo-ohjelman kautta.
‘A Step Towards a Leading Position in Europe’ – The Cooperation among Finland’s Top Industry is Strengthened and Diversified: Elisa Smart Factory and Innofactor Join the Intelligent Industry Ecosystem1.3.2019 13:00:00 EET | Press release
The cooperation between Finnish industry’s leading companies takes a significant leap forward. ‘Elisa Smart Factory and Innofactor Plc bring a great deal of essential ICT and data expertise to our ecosystem. This is a step towards European leadership in utilizing the opportunities of digitalization’, evaluates Juha Pankakoski, the Chief Digital Officer of Konecranes and Chairman for the Intelligent Industry Ecosystem. Intelligent Industry brings together the top players in Finnish industry to develop data-driven products and services.
”Askel kohti eurooppalaista johtoasemaa” - Suomen älykkään huipputeollisuuden yhteistyö vahvistuu ja monipuolistuu: Elisa Smart Factory ja Innofactor mukaan Intelligent Industry -ekosysteemiin27.2.2019 10:00:05 EET | Tiedote
Suomalaisen teollisuuden kärkiyritysten yhteistyö ottaa merkittävän loikan. ”Elisa Smart Factory ja Innofactor Oyj tuovat roiman annoksen olennaista ICT- ja dataosaamista ekosysteemiimme. Tämä on askel kohti eurooppalaista johtoasemaa digitalisaation mahdollisuuksien hyödyntämisessä”, arvioi Konecranesin teknologiajohtaja Juha Pankakoski, Intelligent Industry -ekosysteemin puheenjohtaja. Intelligent Industry kokoaa Suomen teollisuuden yhteen jalostamaan datasta uusia tuotteita ja palveluita.
Jo sata PoDoCo-tohtoria vauhdittamassa yritysten uusiutumista18.12.2018 10:00:05 EET | Tiedote
Tohtoreita ja yrityksiä yhdistävä Post Docs in Companies -ohjelma rahoitti syksyn hakukierroksellaan 17 uutta tohtorien ja yritysten yhteistyöprojektia. Yhteensä sata tohtoria on siirtynyt ohjelman tukemana elinkeinoelämän palvelukseen.
In our pressroom you can read all our latest releases, find our press contacts, images, documents and other relevant information about us.Visit our pressroom