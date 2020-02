Finnvera-konsernin toimintakertomus ja tilinpäätös 2019

Advance information about Finnvera Group’s operations in 2019: Finnvera’s SME financing and export financing granted to large corporates increased – authorisations to grant export financing were raised significantly 30.1.2020 10:00:04 EET | Press release

After a couple of years’ hiatus, Finnvera’s financing granted to SMEs and midcap enterprises increased in 2019, reaching nearly EUR 1 billion. Financing granted to large corporates for export transactions also increased year on year, amounting to more than EUR 5 billion. Growth stemmed particularly from the wave of investments in cruise shipping, which creates demand in shipyards and their subcontracting networks in Finland. Demand for new export credit guarantees and export credits remained high. At the turn of the year, the Finnish Parliament decided to significantly raise Finnvera’s authorisations to grant export financing, which makes it possible to promote export trade in the future, too.