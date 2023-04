Flis Holland: Off-Colour 19.4.2023 15:00:00 EEST | Press release

Flis Holland’s Off-Colour renegotiates our relationships with meteors and other bodies. On 13. August 2022 a 6-second video of a meteor was posted online. Twitter quickly suspended the account, citing a rule against sharing intimate media without the subject’s consent. The astronomer, scoffing at the idea of taking a pornographic video of a meteor, declared it an error of AI content moderation. The AI held its ground for three months. Off-Colour presents us with corrupted dash cam footage, the fireballs overwritten by fantasy. In another video work, meteorite dust interferes with the diagnosis of an aberrant uterus. By unseeing what seems to be obvious we take our first step closer. Flis Holland (FI/UK) uses sci-fi to find wiggle room within their trans experience. In 2022 they were shortlisted for Below Zero Finnish Art Prize and showed work at Pori Biennale (FI) and Bemis Center (US). They are currently in residence at HIAP. The exhibition is supported by Kone Foundation and Arts Pro